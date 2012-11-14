WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress want upcoming "fiscal cliff" negotiations to concentrate heavily on revenue increases and much less on further spending cuts, a Senate Democratic aide said on Wednesday.

The aide, who asked not to be identified, added that given Democratic wins in last week's elections and the nearly $1 trillion in spending cuts already enacted into law, revenue increases must take center stage now.

The goal, the aide said, is for $3 trillion in new deficit-reductions over 10 years on top of the nearly $1 trillion already enacted.

