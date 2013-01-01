WASHINGTON Democratic senators emerged from a meeting with Vice President Joe Biden late on Monday saying there was strong support for quickly passing legislation aimed at averting the fiscal cliff.

Senator Joseph Lieberman, an independent from Connecticut, and Senator Charles Schumer, of New York, who is a member of the Senate Democratic leadership, both said the Senate would aim to pass the newly struck deal by a midnight (0500 GMT Tuesday) deadline.

If it passes the Senate, the House of Representatives would still have to approve it. A vote in that chamber could come on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)