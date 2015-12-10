U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Trying to avert a federal government shutdown, the U.S. Congress is scrambling to complete a $1.15 trillion spending bill that could become loaded down with dozens of unrelated amendments.

The following are some of the so-called riders being considered, based on discussions with lawmakers and aides, that range from ending a ban on crude oil exports to tightening screening for Syrian refugees:

REPUBLICAN PROPOSALSCrude oil exports. With oil prices near seven-year lows, producers are desperate to lift a ban on U.S. crude exports.

Syrian refugees. The House has voted to bar Syria and Iraq's refugees from the United States unless they are certified as posing no threat. Conservative House Republicans want this; President Obama says adequate protections are in place.

Abortion. Republicans want to let healthcare providers sue government entities that retaliate against them for refusing to provide abortion-related services.

Labor. Republicans want to block a new National Labor Relations Board standard that businesses say would hurt thousands of small companies by upending the franchise model.

Wall Street. Financial services companies want parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform legislation slowed down, including a rule imposing a "fiduciary duty" on retirement investment advisers.

Campaign finance. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to lift caps on how much cash the parties can spend in coordination with candidates. This faces bipartisan opposition.

Obamacare. Republican Senator Marco Rubio wants to limit how much the government can spend on "risk corridors" protecting insurers against financial losses under Obamacare.

DEMOCRATIC PROPOSALS

Environment. Democrats want a fund that maintains national parks with revenues from oil operations reauthorized and fully funded. They also want assurances of U.S. support for the United Nations Green Climate Fund, and a 10-year extension or permanent status for wind and solar power tax credits.

Guns. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and others want to end a ban on federal funding for gun violence research.

Bankruptcy. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid favors a bankruptcy provision that reports say would benefit the Caesar's Entertainment Corp casino giant in his home state of Nevada.

BIPARTISAN PROPOSALS

Visa waiver. The House has voted to prevent people who have recently visited Syria and Iraq from entering the United States without a visa under a program that lets in millions of people from 38 countries visa-free.

9/11 responders. New Yorkers from both parties want to replenish funding for health screenings and treatments for first responders to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Cybersecurity. Amid rising concerns about the spread of Islamic State propaganda, many members of both parties feel pressure to expand liability protections for companies that voluntarily share certain computer data with the government.

