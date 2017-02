WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that it had postponed the release of its first estimate of U.S. third quarter gross domestic product to November 7 from October 30 due to the now-resolved partial government shutdown.

It also said it would release the September report on personal income and spending on November 8, instead of on October 31, as previously scheduled.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)