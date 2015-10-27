U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday said the two-year budget agreement worked out by congressional leaders would "clean the barn" of thorny legislation for his expected successor, Representative Paul Ryan.
It would lift mandatory spending caps on defense and domestic programs while extending federal borrowing authority into the next presidency.
Here are highlights of the agreement, according to Boehner's office:
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.