Stolen Van Gogh paintings back in Amsterdam after 14 years
AMSTERDAM Two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh were unveiled, barely damaged, at an Amsterdam museum on Tuesday, 14 years after they were stolen in a mafia heist.
WASHINGTON The White House will "aggressively oppose" any efforts by Republicans to water down a proposed Labor Department rule that would require investment advisers to act in the best interests of their clients when giving advice, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.
Earnest also said negotiations continued among lawmakers about passing a "tax extenders" bill and said the White House believed any such package should include tax relief for middle class families.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)
AMSTERDAM Two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh were unveiled, barely damaged, at an Amsterdam museum on Tuesday, 14 years after they were stolen in a mafia heist.
LONDON An ancient Assyrian winged bull sculpture destroyed by Islamic State fighters in 2015 is to be remade from empty Iraqi date syrup cans and displayed in Trafalgar Square in London.