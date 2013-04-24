WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday it is open to changes in the way budget cuts hit the Federal Aviation Authority in order to address problems that are leading to some flight delays.

"If Congress wants to address specifically the problems caused by the sequester with respect to the FAA, we would be willing to look at that," White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said.

"We would be open to something if they wanted to propose it. But it would continue to be a band-aid approach."

The automatic budget cuts, known in Washington as the sequester, have led to furloughs of air traffic controllers and flight delays at airports.

