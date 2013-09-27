Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Friday overcame Tea Party-backed roadblocks and advanced a bill that would avert a government shutdown by funding federal agencies beyond October 1.
The Senate got the minimum 60 votes it needed to speed up passage of the legislation, which was expected to occur shortly.
The measure would then be sent to the House of Representatives, where Tea Party-backed lawmakers have been insisting on attaching proposals that are almost certain to be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate and President Barack Obama.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
GENEVA PSA Group's purchase of General Motors' Opel division will cause no immediate problems for Volkswagen's core autos division, which is undergoing major restructuring, VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said.