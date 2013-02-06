U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this file photo taken December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Top Republican lawmaker John Boehner said on Wednesday that he would oppose any delay in the automatic budget cuts that are set to kick in March 1, without other spending cuts and reforms.

"At some point Washington has to deal with its spending problem," Boehner, the speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters.

About $85 billion in across-the-board budget cuts will go into effect if Congress does not pass legislation to change the law. Half of the cuts will hit the defense department.

