Wall Street ends up slightly; energy shares rebound
NEW YORK A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
WASHINGTON A bipartisan budget deal aimed at avoiding future government shutdowns cleared a key U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday, making way for a vote by the full chamber as early as Thursday.
The House Rules Committee, by a 9-3 vote, approved the rules governing debate of the $85 billion, two-year budget deal.
The Republican-controlled committee refused to allow Democrats to offer an amendment that would have extended federal jobless benefits that are set to expire at the end of December.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)
NEW YORK A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
WASHINGTON Accords to update trade relations between Mexico and the United States could be possible toward the end of this year, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday, hinting at a quicker timetable than U.S. officials have ventured so far.
OTTAWA Canada stepped up its campaign on Thursday against a possible move by Washington to impose border tariffs, telling the new U.S. commerce chief that such a move would hurt both countries.