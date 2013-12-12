WASHINGTON A two-year budget deal that replaces some severe, across-the-board spending cuts with more targeted government savings cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday, with passage expected later in the day.

The House approved the rules for debating the measure and will continue its debate on the bipartisan budget plan, with a vote on passage scheduled for later on Thursday.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)