WASHINGTON Republicans in the House of Representatives will make yet another attempt to change President Barack Obama's healthcare law by attaching it to a government funding bill needed by midnight Monday.

Representative Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told reporters the provision being attached to the emergency spending bill would require the president and high-level officials in his administration to get healthcare through the Obamacare program.

A senior House Republican aide said the measure also would cover members of Congress and their aides. Senate Democrats have rejected all attempts to change Obamacare in legislation to keep the federal government operating.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech)