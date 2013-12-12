Asia stocks edge higher, dollar up before U.S. payrolls
TOKYO Asian stocks edged up and the dollar rose to 1-1/2-month highs versus the yen on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day.
WASHINGTON The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a two-year, bipartisan budget plan that would end some automatic spending cuts on federal agencies and replace them with more targeted government savings.
By an overwhelming margin, the House passed the measure that also aims to end the partisan fighting between Republicans and Democrats over fiscal affairs, which led to last October's 16-day partial government shutdown.
The budget deal must next pass the Democratic-controlled Senate before being sent to President Barack Obama for signing into law.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TOKYO Asian stocks edged up and the dollar rose to 1-1/2-month highs versus the yen on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day.
TOKYO U.S. crude prices edged up on Friday after dropping below $50 per barrel for the first time since December in the previous session, pressured by concerns that a global supply glut is proving stubbornly persistent.
NEW YORK A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.