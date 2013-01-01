Wall Street slips as Trump tweet pummels drug stocks
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are looking to add an amendment to the Senate-passed "fiscal cliff" legislation that would cut spending by $330 billion, Republican Representative Darrell Issa said on Tuesday.
Republicans are now weighing whether they will be able to get enough votes to pass such an amendment. If not, they will hold an up-or-down vote on the Senate-passed measure, a Republican aide said. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Writing by Kim Dixon; Editing by Peter Cooney.)
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Oil prices firmed on Tuesday but stayed in a tight range, with investors seeking a clearer direction from inventory data and comments from oil officials as rising U.S. shale output offset OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.