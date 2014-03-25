U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks during a news conference with Mexico's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray (not pictured) in Mexico City March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew's treatment for a benign enlarged prostate on Tuesday "went well and as planned," a Treasury spokesperson said.

"The secretary is now resting comfortably and continues to expect to resume his normal schedule in Washington next week," U.S. Treasury spokesperson Natalie Wyeth Earnest said.

Lew, 58, was sworn in as Treasury secretary in February 2013 after serving as President Barack Obama's chief of staff.

(Corrects typo in second paragraph.)

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)