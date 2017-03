U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), flanked by his wife Judy (L), explains his decision to pull out of a Republican caucus secret ballot vote to determine the nominee to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), on Capitol Hill in Washington, October... REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday a "clean" bill to raise the U.S. debt limit that did not include sweeteners for Republicans would not win a majority in the House of Representatives.

"I do not see 218 for any clean bill," McCarthy told reporters.

