WASHINGTON House Republican leaders were negotiating with the White House on Thursday evening over the length of a temporary increase in the debt limit as well as over funding to reopen the federal government, a senior House Republican aide said.

House leaders were huddled in House Speaker John Boehner's office after presenting their plan for a short-term hike in the debt limit to avoid a potential default to President Barack Obama.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jackie Frank)