HOUSTON The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will shut on Thursday as the agency's carryover funds have been depleted, the chairman said in a blog.

Resident inspectors at the nation's 100 nuclear plants will remain in place to address immediate safety and security issues, but the agency's daily plant status report will not be available, said NRC Chairman Allison Macfarlane.

The shutdown of the U.S. government has entered a second week as Congress and the Obama administration appear no closer to finding a resolution.

(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)