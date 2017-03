U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the sequester after a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House in Washington March 1, 2013. Obama pressed the U.S. Congress on Friday to avoid a government shutdown when federal spending authority runs out on March 27,... REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS) - RTR3EG7K

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday the blunt, across-the-board budget cuts known as the "sequester" will hurt the economy, but said the country will get through it.

"We will get through this. This is not going to be an apocalypse," Obama told reporters.

"It's just dumb. And it's going to hurt. It's going to hurt individual people and it's going to hurt the economy over all."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen)