U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (L) departs his office with his staff to go to the House floor for a series of votes on partial budget measures to send to the Democratic-controlled Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) leaves after a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner emerged from White House talks on Wednesday to say that President Barack Obama again refused to negotiate with them to end a government shutdown.

After more than an hour of talks between Obama and congressional leaders, the top Republican in Washington told reporters it was a polite conversation, but essentially made no progress.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Stacey Joyce)