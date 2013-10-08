WASHINGTON President Barack Obama told Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner on Tuesday he would be willing to negotiate with Republicans once the U.S. government is re-opened and the threat of a default is lifted, the White House said.

Obama called Boehner on Tuesday morning amid a continued lack of progress over the two issues in Washington.

Obama urged Boehner to allow a "timely up-or-down vote in the House to raise the debt limit with no ideological strings attached," the White House said in a statement.

"He noted that only Congress has the authority to raise the debt limit and failure to do so would have grave consequences for middle-class families and the American economy as a whole," it said.

