U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama on Tuesday called on U.S. lawmakers to quickly pass a two-year budget deal to fund the federal government through 2017, saying he was happy there was an agreement that would avert another fiscal crisis.
Obama, speaking at a law enforcement conference in Chicago, said he hoped Republicans, who lead the House of Representatives and the Senate, and Democrats can "come together to pass this agreement without delay." He also urged lawmakers not to "get sidetracked by ideological debates that have no place in America's budget process."
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.