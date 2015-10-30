WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday he will sign the two-year budget deal passed by Congress overnight as soon as it reaches his desk, applauding lawmakers for a "responsible, long-term budget agreement that reflects our values, grows our economy and creates jobs."

"After that, Congress should build on this by getting to work on spending bills that invest in America’s priorities without getting sidetracked by ideological provisions that have no place in America’s budget process," Obama said in a statement released by the White House.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)