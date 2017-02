WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has not necessarily given his final offer in "fiscal cliff" talks but there is not much farther he can go, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Thursday.

Carney told reporters that Obama's most recent offer, made this week to Republicans in the House of Representatives, could be modified but not by much since "he's already gone more than halfway."

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)