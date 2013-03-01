WASHINGTON President Barack Obama pressed the Congress on Friday to avoid a government shutdown when federal spending authority runs out on March 27, saying it is the "right thing to do."

With automatic spending cuts set to kick in later on Friday, Obama said lawmakers must also take action to extend an unrelated "continuing resolution" to fund most government operations beyond the current expiration date. "I think that's preventable," he told reporters of the threat of the threat of a government shutdown.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Roberta Rampton)