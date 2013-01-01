Wall Street slips as Trump tweet pummels drug stocks
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voiced concerns at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday about "the lack of spending cuts" in the Senate-passed "fiscal cliff" bill, a senior aide said.
The more than two-hour meeting ended with no decision on when the House may consider the bill and on what changes Republicans may offer. "Conversations with members will continue throughout the afternoon on a path forward," said Rory Cooper, a spokesman for Republican leader Eric Cantor, the party's No. 2 in the House.
Cooper said at the meeting House Speaker John Boehner and Cantor "laid out options to members and listened to feedback. The lack of spending cuts in the Senate bill was a universal concern among members in today's meeting."
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Jackie Frank)
LONDON Oil prices firmed on Tuesday but stayed in a tight range, with investors seeking a clearer direction from inventory data and comments from oil officials as rising U.S. shale output offset OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.