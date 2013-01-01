WASHINGTON Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives will meet at 1 p.m. ET/1400 GMT Tuesday to discuss "a path forward" after Senate passage of a bipartisan "fiscal cliff" bill, a senior aide said.

The meeting could help Republicans leaders decide when to begin consideration of the White House-backed measure. A vote could come as soon as later in the day.

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Bill Trott)