U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R) departs with other Senate Republican Caucus members after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON Republican senators met with President Barack Obama for about 90 minutes on Friday about a looming deadline to raise the debt ceiling and the ongoing government shutdown, now in its 11th day.

As they boarded buses to return to Capitol Hill, senators did not respond to shouted questions from journalists standing outside the White House.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)