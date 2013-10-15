House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) speaks to reporters during the 14th day of the partial government shut down in Washington on October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Republicans in the House of Representatives on Tuesday hope to pass their own version of legislation to reopen the federal government that would differ from a plan now emerging from Senate negotiations, Republican lawmakers and aides said.

The Republican version would be similar to the Senate plan but would include two key concessions on "Obamacare" health reforms, said Republican Representative Darrell Issa. These include a two-year delay of a tax on medical devices that helps fund insurance subsidies as well as a requirement that Congress and top Obama administration cabinet officials obtain health coverage under the program.

Aides said the House plan calls for an extension of government funding at current levels through January 15 and an extension of borrowing authority through February 7. Issa said the House version would not allow the U.S. Treasury to renew its extraordinary cash management measures, which could stretch borrowing capacity for months.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)