WASHINGTON Democrats in the U.S. Senate will seek passage of a bill to fund the government through November 15, rather than the December 15 deadline contained in legislation approved by the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday.

The Senate is currently debating the bill to provide government funds in the fiscal year that starts on October 1. The House-passed bill also would deny money for the "Obamacare" health insurance law.

Democrats believe that passing a shorter temporary funding bill might boost prospects for replacing across-the-board spending cuts contained in the measure with more targeted government savings.

