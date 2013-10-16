WASHINGTON U.S. Senate negotiations on legislation to raise the country's debt limit and reopen government agencies are nearing completion and a deal could be announced soon, a senior Senate Democratic aide said on Wednesday.

The aide, who asked not to be identified, added that there were "indications" that once a deal is announced, the Senate might be able to move quickly to pass it. That could mean that Tea Party activists, such as Republican Senator Ted Cruz, do not intend to throw up procedural roadblocks.

The aide also said that talks are underway to try to move legislation quickly through the House of Representatives. But past attempts to do so have failed amid Tea Party opposition in that chamber.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)