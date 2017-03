A lone worker passes by the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Legislation to extend U.S. federal borrowing authority for a year cleared a critical procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday, moving the measure to a final vote.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 67-31 to move straight to a final vote on a "clean" hike in the debt ceiling. The House of Representatives passed the measure on Tuesday.

