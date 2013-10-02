Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
Who wins in the U.S. government shutdown? Poison ivy plants in New Jersey and New York, for one.
A herd of hired goats under federal contract to eat away at poison ivy and other unwanted vegetation at Gateway National Recreation Area has been sent home under the government shutdown that began on Tuesday.
Larry Cihanek runs "Green Goats," a service that provides more than 50 goats to the National Park Service and others from his farm in Rhinebeck, New York.
With national parks shut down, including Gateway, which encompasses Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island, New York, and Sandy Hook National Seashore in New Jersey, Cihanek has had to take his goats home.
He said he typically charges roughly $2,000 to $15,000 per project for use of his goats.
Amid all the teeth-gnashing and hand-wringing about the government shutdown, however, Cihanek said his goats are unruffled.
"They really don't care," he added.
(Reporting by Luke Swiderski; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Andre Grenon)
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.