Wall Street slips as Trump tweet pummels drug stocks
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
WASHINGTON House Republican leaders may bring the Senate-passed "fiscal cliff" bill up for a vote if they determine they do not have enough support to amend it, a senior aide said on Tuesday.
The aide said Republican leaders were trying to determine if they could muster the needed 218 votes from their 241 members. If they fall short, the goal is to bring up the Senate-passed bill for a vote as "soon as possible," the aide said.
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Oil prices firmed on Tuesday but stayed in a tight range, with investors seeking a clearer direction from inventory data and comments from oil officials as rising U.S. shale output offset OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.