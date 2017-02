U.S. President Barack Obama hosts a bipartisan meeting with Congressional leaders in the Roosevelt Room of White House to discuss the economy, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, locked in a stalemate over the "fiscal cliff," spoke by telephone this afternoon, a Boehner spokesman said.

The spokesman offered no additional information, but the conversation marked the first time in a week that the two key figures talked to each other in the drive for a bipartisan deal.

