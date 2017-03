U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) departs after a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate could vote at around 6 p.m. EDT on legislation that would urgently raise government borrowing authority and reopen shuttered government agencies, according to a senior Senate aide.

If the measure passes, as expected, the House of Representatives likely would debate and pass the identical bill later on Wednesday, sending it to President Barack Obama for signing into law.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)