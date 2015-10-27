U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Tuesday welcomed a tentative budget and debt ceiling deal reached in Congress and urged lawmakers to move quickly to pass it.
Calling the deal a 'significant accomplishment' Lew also said it showed that bipartisanship agreements were still possible in Washington.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives could vote on the deal, which would include extending the Treasury Department's borrowing authority until March 2017, as early as Wednesday. It would then also need to clear the Senate.
Congress has been hurtling toward a Nov. 3 deadline for raising the government's debt limit, after which the Treasury has warned it would be unable to fully pay its bills.
Last week, the Treasury Department said it would postpone an auction for 2-year notes originally scheduled for Oct. 27 because it might not be legally able to borrow money when the auction settled on Nov. 2.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.