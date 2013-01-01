Wall Street pares losses as techs offset pharma decline
U.S. stocks pared losses late Tuesday morning as a decline in drug stocks, triggered by President Donald Trump's tweet about lowering drug prices, was countered by gains in technology shares.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Tuesday, two hours after a December 31 deadline had lapsed, approved legislation aimed at averting the "fiscal cliff" by stopping most tax hikes and across-the-board spending cuts that were due to begin with the new year.
The House of Representatives still must approve the measure, possibly on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh)
U.S. stocks pared losses late Tuesday morning as a decline in drug stocks, triggered by President Donald Trump's tweet about lowering drug prices, was countered by gains in technology shares.
LONDON Oil prices firmed on Tuesday but stayed in a tight range, with investors seeking a clearer direction from inventory data and comments from oil officials as rising U.S. shale output offset OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.