Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Friday passed and sent to the House of Representatives a bill to fund government operations from October 1 to November 15 to avert agency shutdowns.
Republicans in the House of Representatives are considering attaching controversial items to this straight-forward emergency funding bill, such as denying funds for President Barack Obama's healthcare law for a year.
Such a move by the House could result in deadlock and put the federal government closer to a shutdown on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
GENEVA PSA Group's purchase of General Motors' Opel division will cause no immediate problems for Volkswagen's core autos division, which is undergoing major restructuring, VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said.