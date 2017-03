WASHINGTON A bill to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff" by canceling most scheduled tax hikes and delaying spending cuts cleared a procedural vote in the U.S. House of Representatives by an overwhelming margin, indicating strong support for final passage in a vote expected later on Tuesday.

The House voted 408-10 to approve a rule allowing for consideration of the fiscal cliff bill that was passed by the Senate early on Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)