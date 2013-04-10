WASHINGTON The fiscal 2014 U.S. budget plan sent to Congress by the White House on Wednesday proposes to cancel or cut several Pentagon weapons programs.

The proposals must be approved by Congress, which has often reversed the administration's plans in past years, including on some of the cancellations proposed again in 2014.

Following is a list of programs the White House budget proposes to eliminate or revamp, and the projected savings:

- C-130 Avionics Modernization, for savings of $208 million. The program involves upgrading the avionics of the oldest C-130 Hercules transport planes. The planes were built by Lockheed Martin Corp, and Boeing Co has been doing some initial upgrades. The Air Force had planned to launch a competition for follow-on work.

- C-27 Joint Cargo Aircraft, built by Alenia, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA, for savings of $480 million. The Pentagon had sought to cancel the program in fiscal 2013.

- Cruiser modernization program, for savings of $562 million. The program involves modernizing the U.S. Navy's guided missile cruisers, updating computing infrastructure, hull, mechanical and electrical systems, and improved weapons and sensor sets. The work was being done by a number of contractors, including the U.S. unit of Britain's BAE Systems Plc.

- Global Hawk Block 30 unmanned, high-altitude surveillance plane, built by Northrop Grumman Corp for savings of $324 million. The Pentagon sought in its fiscal 2013 budget plan to terminate the Block 30 version of the unmanned plane, but Congress reinstated funding.

- Ground Combat Vehicle, the Army's program to replace the M2 Bradley fighting vehicles and Strkyer Brigade Combat Teams, is being restructured to add 18 months to the development program, with only one of two contractors to be selected for the development.

- Joint Air to Ground Missile, being developed by Raytheon Co and Boeing, for savings of $214 million.

- Joint High Speed Vessel, being built by Australia's Austal, for savings of $369 million.

- Light Attack and Armed Reconnaissance aircraft program, for savings of $115 million.

- Precision Tracking Space System, which was being designed by Northrop Grumman as the space-based component of a layered U.S. missile defense, for savings of $270 million. The Pentagon said the system was terminated "due to high technical risk and greater than anticipated cost." It said it could possibly use a ground-based radar system at lower cost.

- Sea-based X-band radar, or SBX, for tracking ballistic missiles, built by Raytheon and operated by the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency, for savings of $132 million.

- Space-based Surveillance System (SBSS) follow-on program, for initial savings of $8 million. Boeing built the first satellite, which was launched in September 2010 to track objects in space, and hoped to secure an additional order.

- Standard Missile-3 Block IIB, a new missile being developed for the Pentagon's missile defense program for Europe. The Missile Defense Agency was due to select a single contractor to build the new missile in 2013, but the program is being restructured. The cut would save $14 million in fiscal year 2014.

