WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday there is no deal yet with congressional Republicans on raising the debt ceiling and reopening the government, although talks have been constructive and lawmakers have said defaulting on the debt is not an option.

"We're obviously in a better place than we were a few days ago," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. "But there's not an agreement."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech)