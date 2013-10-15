U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (C) and House Majority Whip Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (R) arrive for a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The White House dismissed the latest fiscal proposal offered by Republicans who control the House of Representatives on Tuesday, calling it a partisan attempt to appease a small group of Tea Party conservatives.

With time running out toward a Thursday deadline to avert a historic U.S. debt default, House Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Washington, proposed an alternative to a Senate plan that would affect Obama's signature healthcare law.

White House spokesman Amy Brundage said Obama has vowed repeatedly that lawmakers "don't get to demand ransom for fulfilling their basic responsibilities to pass a budget and pay the nation's bills."

"Unfortunately, the latest proposal from House Republicans does just that in a partisan attempt to appease a small group of Tea Party Republicans who forced the government shutdown in the first place," she said.

Brundage said Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have been working in a good-faith effort to end the fiscal stalemate and "it's time for the House to do the same."

