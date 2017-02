Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

WASHINGTON Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Wednesday reaffirmed his opposition to tinkering with the Social Security retirement program in pushing for a bipartisan deficit-reduction deal.

"We are not going to mess with Social Security," Reid told reporters as he left a post-election news conference that he used to call for cooperation between the two parties in dealing with U.S. fiscal woes.

