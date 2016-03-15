Strong quake strikes off southeast Philippines - USGS
An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck in the ocean off the southeast of the Philippines on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
A major east-west U.S. highway, Interstate 10, will close at 9 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday in a section along the Louisiana-Texas border due to flooding that has hit the region, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck in the ocean off the southeast of the Philippines on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
ROME U.S. energy secretary Rick Perry has said nothing about the U.S. backpedaling on climate change commitments, French Minister of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal said on Monday.