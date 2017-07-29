Flooding threatens U.S. Mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians

(Reuters) - Heavy rains will drench the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians on Saturday after flooding overnight closed roadways and forced water rescues across the region, forecasters said.

A swathe of land from eastern North Carolina up through Washington D.C. and southern Pennsylvania could expect an additional 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 cm) on Saturday after more than 4 inches (10 cm) fell in parts of the region, the National Weather Service said in advisories.

"Flash flooding from heavy rain will cause a potentially life threatening situation overnight," the National Weather Service said early on Saturday morning in flash flood warnings and watches it issued for the region.

Numerous people were rescued from vehicles stuck in flooded roadways across the region in southwestern Pennsylvania including Pittsburgh and in the Washington D.C. metro area on Friday night, according to Accuweather.com.

The storm system will bring gusty winds of up to 45 mph (70 kph) to the region, causing rough surf, beach erosion and strong rip current, Accuweather said in its forecast.