ORLANDO, Fla. A divorced Florida couple have resolved a long-running court battle over the final resting place of their son's ashes, according to a local media report, but lawyers on Thursday declined to discuss terms of the settlement.

The dispute over the remains of 23-year-old Scott Wilson, killed when his vehicle was struck by a drunken driver in 2010, was settled on confidential terms in a closed hearing on Wednesday, WPTV-TV reported afterward, citing the parents.

Wilson's father, William Wilson, had initially sought to have the remains split, an arrangement opposed by his ex-wife.

A state appeals court in May ruled with Lili Wilson, saying the ashes could not be divided because they did not meet the legal definition of property.

In light of that ruling, Palm Beach County Judge Martin Colin said he planned to let an independent third party decide the fate of the remains, which have been kept at a funeral home since 2010.

Lili Wilson's lawyer on Thursday declined comment through a spokeswoman, while an attorney for William Wilson did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Scott Wilson drowned after his car was knocked into a canal when hit by a vehicle driven by Palm Beach County polo magnate John Goodman, who was ultimately sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Wilson's parents split a $46 million settlement in a civil case against Goodman in 2012, according to local media.

William Wilson wanted to bury at least a portion of his son's remains in a family plot in Georgia, while his wife argued that a division would violate both her Catholic faith and the law.

