Kush, a four-year-old Russian Blue, is seen in a cage at the local police station after her owner claimed the cat attacked her in her home, in DeLand, Florida, in this undated handout picture released by the DeLand Police Department on July 9, 2014. REUTERS/DeLand Police Department/Handout via Reuters

ORLANDO Florida Kush the cat was quarantined in central Florida after her owner called 911 over the weekend for help, saying the ferocious feline had her trapped in her home.

"I can’t get out. She’s got us trapped in our bedroom,” Teresa Gregory, 50, told the emergency police dispatcher, according to the record of the call.

'She’s just sitting outside my bedroom door right now. We don’t know what to do.”

Gregory told the dispatcher that Kush, a 4-year-old Russian Blue, began behaving badly earlier in the day so her husband James locked the cat in the bathroom for a while.

Gregory said she might have accidentally stepped on the cat, sparking the aggressive behavior.

When the cat was released, “she freaked out on us,” hissing, scratching and scaring them, Gregory said.

Gregory said both she and her husband were bleeding from scratches to their arms and legs but both later declined treatment.

"I don’t know what’s wrong with her. I love this cat to death,” Gregory told the dispatcher.

When an officer arrived at her home in Deland, near Orlando, Gregory can be heard on the tape calling out, “We’re trapped,” and warning the officer, “She’s just looking at you. I don’t know what she’s going to do.”

The July 5 police incident report lists Kush as a victim/witness, and also as "Cat who attacked owners." The officer wrote that Deland’s animal control service took possession of Kush and quarantined her for 10 days to check for rabies.

The Gregorys told the officer that Kush had never had any shots or vaccinations.

The cat so far had shown no signs of rabies, according to Michelle Realander at the Deland animal control office, adding that the Gregorys have indicated they might want to find it a new home.

(Writing by David Adams; Editing by Eric Walsh)