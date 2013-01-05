Flagler County sheriff's office investigators and firefighters work on the scene of a plane crash in Palm Coast, Florida, January 4, 2013. A small plane burst into flames when it crashed into a home in eastern Florida on Friday killing all three people on board, authorities said. REUTERS/Daytona Beach News Journal/David Tucker

MIAMI A small plane burst into flames when it crashed into a home in eastern Florida on Friday killing all three people on board, authorities said.

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of the Beechcraft BE35 had reported a mechanical problem and was preparing for an emergency landing at Flagler County Airport when the plane went down in the seaside town of Palm Coast, about a mile east of the airport.

The single-engine plane was en route to Knoxville Downtown Island Airport in Tennessee, the FAA said.

The pilot and two passengers were not immediately identified but police, fire and rescue officials said no one on the ground was injured.

(Reporting by Tom Brown; editing by Gunna Dickson)