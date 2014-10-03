ORLANDO Fla. The driver of a car that crashed through a Florida daycare center and killed a 4-year-old girl in April mistakenly accelerated instead of braking after he was rear-ended, according a report on the crash released this week.

The episode, which lasted only 4.2 seconds, occurred as children at the Kindercare Learning Center in suburban Orlando were having snack time, said the Florida Highway Patrol report, released on Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol did not recommend charges against Albert Campbell, then 61, whose Toyota Solara sedan plowed into the center. The crash killed Lily Quintus and sent 11 other children to the hospital with a range of injuries.

Robert Corchado, 29, accused of hitting Campbell’s car from behind before fleeing the scene, had heroin, cocaine and marijuana in his Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle, according to investigators.

Corchado is being held in the Orange County jail in Orlando on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with a death and possession and trafficking in narcotics.

Campbell's car crashed into three tables of children aged from 3 to 5, tossing several of them in different directions.

One child became attached to the front of the moving car and two were dragged underneath, the report said. A daycare worker also was struck.

The incident happened so fast that some workers at first thought it was an earthquake or thunderclap, they told investigators.

Quintus died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the autopsy report by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Gary Utz in Orlando.

An examination of Campbell's car by the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles department found no brake defects and no hot spots on the brake components which would be evidence of heavy braking, according to an agency report.

Two witnesses to the crash told investigators that Corchado's SUV initially stopped after the crash but sped off after the Campbell's car broke through the building.

(Reporting by Barbara Liston, Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Mohammad Zargham)